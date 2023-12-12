BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As the temperatures drop this season, and we spend more time inside with the heat on, our skin gets a little drier making it important to hydrate your hands, body, and face.

“I think one of the key things that people miss in general is exfoliation on their skin. They don’t exfoliate their skin. And when you don’t properly exfoliate your skin, you’re not getting rid of that dead skin on the surface,” said Desirae Earl, Owner of Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge.

Earl adds that if you’re not properly exfoliating, the thicker and heavier products won’t be able to penetrate down into the skin because they are blocked by a bunch of dead skin on the surface.

“So in the morning when I’m doing my skincare routine, I treat my lips too, and then at night too. So just an easy way to kind of remind yourself to put something on your lips, because I feel like this time of year a lot of people forget to do that.”

“These hydration sprays are from Jane Iredale and are a great way to hydrate your skin throughout the day,” said Earl. “A lot of setting sprays have alcohol in them, which dries out your skin. So, these have all natural and organic botanicals in them.”

Exfoliating not only your face but your whole body is important this time of year.

“And I know it’s really hard to do it this time of year, but to not take a super hot, steamy shower, because that’ll dry out your skin even more,” said Earl.

Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge is located in downtown Bismarck at 105 N 5th St. You can learn more about the locally-owned business online and by following on Facebook and Instagram for updates.