Kim Bloms joins us now to tell us about how the community can celebrate the new space for Kids in Motion Pediatric Therapy and Wellness. The event takes place from 10-1 on Saturday, May 1st.
Submit Your Smile Today!
- Studio 701
- Brewday
- Business Spotlight
- Check it out
- Coping With Covid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
- Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
- Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
- Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
- Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
- Let’s Talk
- Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
- National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
- Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
- Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
- Real Estate with Jeff
- Review It
- Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
- Stage 701
- Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
- Sweets and Treats
- Tik Talk
- Trivia Treat
- Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
- Weird Word Wednesday
- Well Being