BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Fall fashions are officially in season and Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck has all the trends you are looking for this year. The colors used in fall clothing tend to be yellows and earthy jewel colors, but there are also some brighter colors that are on trend this fall.

Uptown Loft Boutique has graphic tees, including those with the hot new patterns of checkers and smiley faces. They also have cropped puffer vests and shackets (a mix between a shirt and jacket) in stock.

Twisted B Clothing has Western-style clothing, including a popular mesh top that is used in layering with t-shirts or a corduroy blazer for cooler weather. Also just in at Twisted B is a bronze-colored babydoll dress that can be worn either dressed up or in more casual settings.

Savvy Owl Boutique features more checkered patterns on sweaters, dresses, and shirts. The locally-owned boutique also carries a variety of workout clothing, accessories, and home decor that will be perfect for this fall.

Claire’s is fully stocked with all the accessories and decorations you need for this Halloween. They have their popular Halloween pillows and plush toys.

Bath & Body Works now has all their fall and Halloween collections in stock. Candles are a popular item in the store and they have a variety of scents ranging from Leaves to Flannel to Pumpkin Peanut Brittle to Vampire Blood.

Get more information on the Kirkwood Mall here and follow them on Facebook