LAKE METIGOSHE, ND (KXNET) The third annual Lando LIVE Music Festival is bigger than ever before. For the first time, there will be two days of live music as well as onsite camping.

This weekend, music lovers will flock to scenic Lake Metigoshe to see local and national music acts hit the stage. This year’s festival will host both country and rock artists. Featured national acts are country artist Jerrod Niemann, hard rockers Puddle of Mudd, and punk rockers Bowling for Soup. There are also 10 other local and regional acts performing on the big stage.

Jerrod Niemann Puddle of Mudd Bowling for Soup

Festival organizer, Landon Bahl said that a former music festival and the local communities deserve some credit for Lando LIVE’s growth and success.

“I liken it to the the rich history, there was what was called Rockin’ the Hills, that paved the way for us to be successful in that region”, Bahl said. “It’s in a super unique area and the community involvement is tremendous.”

For more information and tickets on lando LIVE, visit their website or Facebook page.