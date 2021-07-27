Leingang Home Center offers kitchen upgrade options

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Raising North Dakota: Encourage your kids to wear sunglasses
Video
Top Stories
ND man suspected of murder in Killdeer is on the run
Video
Bismarck Public Works making changes on how people are billed
Video
KX Conversation: Jodi Smith discusses Dept. of Trust Lands helping farmers, ranchers during drought
Video
Department of Human Services brings ‘Help is Here’ initiative to State Fair
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Velva 39ers heading to state tournament undefeated
Top Stories
Baseball: Wyatt Ulrich inducted into the Bismarck Larks Hall of Fame
Video
Top Stories
Golf: Gavin Argent, Anna Huettl win Applebee’s Cup Tour Championship
Video
After the Whistle: Minot State pitcher underwent drastic 150-pound weight loss to play the sport he loves
Video
After the Whistle: Mic’d Up with Bottineau Post 42’s Mark La’Croix
Video
After the Whistle: NDHSAA’s Matt Fetsch on this upcoming season of high school sports
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Leingang Home Center offers kitchen upgrade options
Business Spotlight
by:
Amber Schatz
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 12:44 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 12:44 PM CDT
Latest Top Stories
North Dakota renters can get help applying for rent assistance and other help
Raising North Dakota: Encourage your kids to wear sunglasses
Video
ND man suspected of murder in Killdeer is on the run
Video
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected homicide
Video
Bismarck Public Works making changes on how people are billed
Video
KX Conversation: Jodi Smith discusses Dept. of Trust Lands helping farmers, ranchers during drought
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Japan 202
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
ND man suspected of murder in Killdeer is on the run
Video
‘It was picture perfect’: Couple gets engaged on top of the Ferris wheel at the North Dakota State Fair
Video
North Dakota renters can get help applying for rent assistance and other help
National Skydiving Day! Kjell and Melissa share their thrilling proposal story
Video
KX News Live Stream