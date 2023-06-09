BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There is no more unique way to experience the Missouri River than aboard the Lewis and Clark Riverboat. With the help of a grant from the State Historical Society, the experience will now be even more unique and informative.

The iconic riverboat has added the River Podcast to all cruises. This audio and video presentation is a collection of stories about the Missouri River as told by local historians and tribal representatives. It is filled with conversations that inform visitors not only of the history of the river but some interesting facts. Photo courtesy of Lewis and Clark Riverboat

