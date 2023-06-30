BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It’s not too late to get your little ones signed up for a summer dance camp at Northern Plains Dance. The Bismarck dance studio offers summer camp for kids ages 3-12.

The camps offered include Ballerina Barbie, Tiktok Hip-Hop, musical theater, and even a boys-only camp. Each camp lasts between three and five days long, one exception to that is the Wednesday Addams-themed camp. That camp runs on four Wednesdays throughout July.

One camp that is being held is the “Little Mermaid Under the Sea” camp. This is a camp for seven and eight-year-olds. Studio 701 host Amber Schatz stopped by to watch that camp and talked to a couple of campers, Eloise Baker and Gwendolyn Andrist about why they signed up for camp.

“My friend Eloise is in it, so I thought it would be fun to do a dance camp with her,” said Andrist. “We do lots of moves with our feet and mermaid things.”

When asked about their favorite thing about camp, Baker said, “making my fin and being with my friend and doing the whole thing, practicing for our dance.”

Visit the Northern Plains Dance website for more information on camps and classes.