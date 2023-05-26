BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy offers occupational, physical, and speech therapy for those up to age 21. By doing this, they can empower families and children to be the best versions of themselves.
They are also passionate about keeping kids active. That is why they are sponsoring a child’s tuition to Gateway to Science camp this summer.
Gateway to Science is filled with fun, interactive activities for kids of all ages. The camp will offer kids of all abilities the opportunity to learn, be active, and be around others their same age.
EmPowered Kids is also hosting a social skills camp of their own this summer. The four-day camp, entitled EmPowering Connections Camp: Building Social Skills Through Positive Peer Interactions, is for those kids aged 5-8. The focus of the camp will be on building social skills, and social and emotional awareness.
Find out more from Empowered Kids here.
Register for your chance to send your child to the Gateway to Science camp here.