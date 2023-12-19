BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Two local businesses are teaming up to support Veterans during the holiday season. Dakota Nuts N Candy and Luna Nox have collaborated to make Black Label Limited Edition Veterans Boxes.

“You get a limited-edition, one of 10, coffee mug. They get the coasters as well, and they’ll get limited edition Black Label buffalo wings, they’ll get special spice Jaydobos special spice, Coal Country Coffee, and Lee’s book will be in there as well, and we’ve also got a silver one-ounce coin in there from Gold and Silver” said Mike Iken, Owner of Dakota Nuts N Candy. “All of that will be included in there. It’s for $222. The $22 represents the number of Veterans that commit suicide every day.

Proceeds from the boxes go to support public service announcements for the new mental health number, 988.

“I know mental health in general is such a big, important topic, but especially in the military, there is such a stigma around it, that a lot of Veterans or people still in service, don’t get the help they need because they’re afraid of what will happen with their careers or if they’re taken off different job site that they have,” said Jaime Bender, Owner of Luna Nox. “It’s something that needs to be brought to the forefront and have more attention on it.”

You can buy one of the Black Label Limited Edition Veterans Boxes at Dakota Nuts N Candy by stopping into their shop in Downtown Bismarck or by calling them. Don’t wait on getting one of these though as once they are sold out, they are gone.

“We’ve only got 10 when the 10 are gone, they are gone forever,” said Iken.

