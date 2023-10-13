BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Beauty Renew Aesthetic Clinic is a new business in downtown Bismarck offering all kinds of beauty services. The local business is also a sponsor for the upcoming CPABLE Kids Telethon on KX News and the Dakota’s CW.

“The Bismarck community supports us and we always want to give back and help out, but I also know personally, some of the kids that can be benefitted with CPABLE. There’s triplets, and two of the three have Cerebral Palsy,” said Susan Buchholz, the owner and Aesthetic Registered Nurse at Beauty Renew in Bismarck.

Beauty Renew offers botox, fillers, non-invasive light-based treatments, microneedling, hydrofacials, and more. The light-based treatments are done with the Venus Versa device. This aesthetic medical device provides treatment for acne, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, and skin resurfacing which can include the tightening of loose skin as well as reducing stretch marks and scars.

“(We) get to make people feel better about themselves every day. It can be very natural, very affordable for everyone and it just really makes us look our best and feel our best.”

Find out more from Beauty Renew online.