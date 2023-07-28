TURTLE MOUNTAINS, ND (KXNET) There are big things taking place in the Turtle Mountains of North Dakota starting with a new place to make a splash. The Turtle Island Indoor Waterpark is under construction at Sky Dancer Casino and Resort with a planned completion by the time summer 2023 is over. This is just one of the many projects underway at Sky Dancer Casino and Resort. Visitors will also be able to jump their way into more fun at the Sky Jump Trampoline Park, which is also under construction. This new park will offer a sky walk, ropes course and more. For more information on both attractions follow the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s

Inclusive Economic Development Projects Facebook Page.

The casino has also been hosting concerts with some big names. Earlier this summer, country artists Easton Corbin and Billy Currington put on shows. Coming up next month, hip-hop artists Ja Rule and Lil’ Kim will be performing at the casino’s event center. You can buy tickets here or enter to win tickets here.

