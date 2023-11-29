VELVA, ND (KXNET) We all want to look our best over the holidays and there is a place in Velva that can help make that easier. Bronzed & Bladed offers permanent makeup as well as spray tanning and saline tattoo removal.

“Permanent makeup is a form of tattoo, it is a form of having your eyebrows done, lips, eyeliner, things that you can do to help make your daily routine easier,” said Kristen Bechtold, Owner of Bronzed & Bladed.

One of the most popular services that Bronzed & Bladed offers is microblading. This is a semi-permanent tattooing of the eyebrows. This service isn’t just for women either. Bechtold said that brow work is gaining popularity with men, usually when there is some form of alopecia or lack of brows.

“They (brows) frame your face. And a lot of the time, that’s your first form of expression is your brows. It’s just one of those forms of expression that really can tell how a person is feeling.”

