MINOT, ND (KXNET) – Now it is such a busy time of year for shopping, but instead of going from shop to shop, there’s actually a chance to visit all of the best boutiques in Minot in one spot. The Holiday Boutique Mixer is happening at The Spot Sunday, December 3rd from 2 to 5 p.m.

The owners of Mainstream Boutique in Minot share why you should take part in this one-stop-shop festive event.

“December 3rd, we are going to do Holiday Boutique Mixer down at the spot. We’re going to have six different vendors. So we’ll be there. The Rack, Silver Linings Boutique, Tula’s, Forme Chef, and then Amazingly Simple by Amy Schaefer Jewelry.”

“At The Spot upstairs they have an event center and if you’re coming with children you’re going to want to enter on the back side by the gas station. Cenex. Cenex. Cenex gas station. Otherwise, if you don’t have children with you, you can come through the bar. For all of you that have come to our fashion shows, this is the exact same spot that we do our fashion shows. And there’s going to be an open bar. There’s going to be like a holiday little drink and then maybe some snacks.”

Kris Schwan is the co-owner of Mainstream Boutique in Minot, and Ashley Werre is a style designer. They share with Studio 701 co-host Sarah Kolberg, what kind of winter fashion trends are happening now.

“Your blazer. Check this out. The velvet velour blazer. It feels festive. Ashley’s outfit, I’ll let Ashley talk about that. You can mix fun prints underneath, it’s perfect for the holiday parties, you can also dress up for work or just even every day. So, simple white mock neck cream, dress it up with some fun boots and jewelry, you can also split it up, wear some fun denim.”

“We just have our bomber style jacket, and it’s the weed fabric. A lot of times this is just for fashion. You’re not going to button these a lot of times. We just layered it with a cream mock neck, which we actually have on, and added our super cute rock and roll beanie. We have matching mitts, too. And then of course we just have the Mac and Me denim that, they are magic pants. Another huge trend, we sell a lot of ponchos.”

“And we just put the fun Soho hat. And then our Mac and Me jewelry, which made exclusively for mainstream. And then just layer, just a simple long sleeve.

“If they show up, we’ll just be taking the $5 admission fee at the door. 2 to 5, Sunday, December 3rd at The Spot.”

Learn more about Mainstream Boutique in Minot here. Get more information on the Holiday Boutique Mixer here.