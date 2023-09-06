MINOT, ND (KXNET) Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot helps support men and women going through the stress of an unplanned pregnancy. The clinic was formed 10 years ago with the mission of helping those facing a challenging or unplanned pregnancy. They offer advice and alternatives to abortion and provide referrals to other community agencies that can provide additional support to those clients. Once the baby has been born, clients can continue receiving support from Dakota Hope Clinic for up to three years.