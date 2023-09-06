MINOT, ND (KXNET) Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot helps support men and women going through the stress of an unplanned pregnancy. The clinic was formed 10 years ago with the mission of helping those facing a challenging or unplanned pregnancy. They offer advice and alternatives to abortion and provide referrals to other community agencies that can provide additional support to those clients. Once the baby has been born, clients can continue receiving support from Dakota Hope Clinic for up to three years.
One of the things the clinic offers is their Baby Boutique Room. This room is filled with clothing diapers, wipes, and other essential items that have been donated by the community. Clients of the clinic can earn these items by completing educational lessons provided by the clinic.
They currently have locations in Minot and Tioga but plan on opening another location in Bottineau. Since they are a non-profit, community-supported clinic, they rely on donations and fundraising. They have upcoming events in Minot and Bottineau that will help with their efforts. Check out their events page for more events, including speakers and support groups they are hosting.
Visit Dakota Hope Clinic online for more information.