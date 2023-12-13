MINOT, ND (KXNET) A new Minot restaurant that offers delicious food and drinks with an upscale vibe opened a couple of months ago. 1685 at the Minot Country Club opened to the public in September. Its name comes from the elevation of the golf course.

“We were trying to figure out what this entails…it’s a restaurant, it’s a bar, it’s a golf course, and it’s an events center,” said Melissa Wright, Owner of 1685. “It’s all wrapped up in one and we’ve been trying to figure out how to balance that and how to make that work.”

Wright spent almost 20 years in Southeast Asia and some of her menu reflects that. You can get a burger with fries or something a bit more exotic.

“We have a Butter Chicken Curry, we have a Pho Fry, which is Vietnamese inspired, it has hoisin and siracha and garlic aioli and peanuts and cilantro, so we have a variety of different things.”

Though the atmosphere and menu might seem upscale, guests are not required to dress up and all are welcome.

“We welcome you in, nobody is going to be turned away. Everybody is like ‘Do you have to dress up to come?’, no, we are a golf course, they come in in their shorts and t-shirts. I always tell people, this is my house and the customers are guests. We want you to come in, feel comfortable, and feel at home.”

1685 will be hosting New Year’s Eve on December 31. Tickets are $50.

Learn more about 1685 online and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.