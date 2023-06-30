BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Miss Rodeo Mandan is an annual tradition during the Mandan Rodeo Days. Though the 2024 royalty will be crowned on July 4, the 2023 rodeo royalty stopped by the studio to talk about their busy week ahead.

The ladies will be all over during the upcoming days. There will be autograph sessions, participation at the rodeo, and appearances during the parade.

There will be meet-and-greet autograph sessions with the 2023 royalty on July 2 at 1806 and Company in Mandan from 12 to 2 p.m. and Boot Barn in Bismarck from 2 to 4 p.m. The 2024 royalty will be crowned at the rodeo on July 4.

The current Miss Rodeo Mandan, as well as the new Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2024 Lady-in-Waiting, is Grace Stanke. Maggie Iverson is the Jr. Miss Rodeo Mandan 2023, and Elizabeth Tibke is the Miss Rodeo Mandan Princess 2023.

Visit the Mandan Rodeo Days website for information on all the 2023 Mandan Rodeo Days happenings.