The 30th Annual Buggies-n-Blues will take place starting on June 9th and ending on Sunday, June 11th. The event, which started in 1993 as a car show with some music, now includes a parade, block party, food and vendors, races at Dacotah Speedway, Scotty’s Drive-In Classic Car Show & Shine, Planes and Pancakes at the Mandan Airport, and this year will feature reality TV star Steve Darnell of Vegas Rat Rods.

Photo courtesy of Steve Darnell