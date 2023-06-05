BISMARCK (KXNET) If you like motors and anything that has a motor, Mandan is the place to be the weekend of June 9th. More than 500 classic cars will soon be parked along Main Street in Mandan.
Photo courtesy of Buggies-n-Blues
The 30th Annual Buggies-n-Blues will take place starting on June 9th and ending on Sunday, June 11th. The event, which started in 1993 as a car show with some music, now includes a parade, block party, food and vendors, races at Dacotah Speedway, Scotty’s Drive-In Classic Car Show & Shine, Planes and Pancakes at the Mandan Airport, and this year will feature reality TV star Steve Darnell of Vegas Rat Rods.
Photo courtesy of Steve Darnell
Find out more and see the schedule of events on the Buggies-n-Blues website.