The Bismarck Mandan Home Builders Association Fall Parade of Homes is THIS weekend September 29th through October 2nd.

Times are below:

Thursday, September 29, 5-8 p.m.

Friday, September 30, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 2, 12 -5 p.m.

Log on to bismanparade.com for more information.