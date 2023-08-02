FARGO, ND (KXNET) Performers are gearing up for the 2nd annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire in Fargo. This year’s event will be held on weekends through August and will feature artists, vendors, entertainment, and fantasy.

Don Lorenzo, The Baron of Treviso visited the show to talk a little about the upcoming Renaissance Faire.

“This year will be the most fabulous year, even better than our first year because we welcome our grand and glorious queen!” exclaimed Lorenzo.

“She will be traveling very far. In her honor, I have prepared many, many fine things. First, the greatest entertainment throughout the land…music, magic, acrobats. We have everything. We have strong drinks for the adults. We have Opal the Fairy for the wee folk and in the queen’s honor, an international jousting tournament, of which I will be participating!”

Along with the festivities during the day, Cirque Ma’Ceo will close out each Faire with a nighttime show starting at 6 p.m. This performance features equestrian arts, acrobatics, and theater that will surely entertain all in attendance.

Though it isn’t required, those attending the Renaissance Faire are encouraged to dress in medieval garb. For those who don’t have the “proper” outfit, but want to get into the festive mood, no worries, you will be covered. Vendors will be on-site with the latest medieval and fantasy attires and wares.

Get more information on the North Dakota Renaissance Faire, including tickets and dates here.