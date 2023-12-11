MINOT, ND (KXNET) Minot has a new comic bookstore.

Mythic Emporium only deals with comics that came out within the last couple of months. Along with books, they have board games like Dungeons and Dragons and other not-so-well-known role-playing games, and metaphysical items, such as crystals, herbs, and incense. The new business also offers a gaming table that is free to use and a comic book subscription. In addition to all that, they are launching a book club in January.

“We’re going to talk about the book Blood Heir. It is an Anastasia retelling but with magic. People can control elements and other things that are not as well-known as elements. We’ll talk about the book, what we liked, what we didn’t like,” said Emily Pogatshnik.

“You know, we have so many unique items here. There’s just so many things when you walk around the store. Every time I walk in here, I find something new,” said Paul Siebert.

Follow Mythic Emporium on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates.