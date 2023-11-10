MINOT, ND (KXNET) Bob Herrington, President/CEO of North Star Community Credit Union, focuses on service to the military and civil service personnel on the Minot Airforce Base. It is just one of 13 branches throughout North Dakota. Herrington says “We work really heard to support our veterans every day.” The credit union focuses on giving back to their communities through a variety of events.

The credit union has a wall of honor where they feature Veterans both living and deceased, so they can be recognized and celebrated. The goal of the program is to have one location in every county in North Dakota. The credit union also supports Operation Thank You, which is a project that a local branch manager created to collect personal hygiene items for local homeless veterans. This year they collected 8,000 pieces. Herrington says, “It’s an awareness thing.”

