MINOT, ND (KXNET) There’s no need to scramble or stress if you still have loved ones you’re shopping for. Dakota Square Mall in Minot offers a one-stop shop to get all of your gifts or stocking stuffers. There’s a few days until Christmas and Mikalah Auer said that there are some great options for stocking stuffers, last-minute gift ideas, and some really fun holiday vendors that are there just for the season.

Hickory Farms comes for the holiday season and has a lot of great gifting options. That’s a great option for anybody on your list.

American Eagle has a lot of really fun little games and trinkets in the store, including a nostalgic throwback Lite Brite.

Socks make a great stocking stuffer. With different themes and patterns including festive skeletons, there are styles for everybody.

Bath & Body Works has scents of the holidays with a pre-packaged candle trio. “It reminds me of like a flight of candles. So these are really fun. Fireside, Sugared, Snickerdoodle, and Under the Christmas Tree,” said Auer.

