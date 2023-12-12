MINOT, ND (KXNET) Paradise Spas offers some of the best luxury items on the market, from hot tubs and saunas to massage chairs and games but this time of year they have a food and toy drive called Fill the Tubs.

This year Paradise Spas is partnering with with the Salvation Army to collect non-perishable food items, diapers, toiletries, new clothes, shoes, coloring books, and toys.

“They know where these items need to be, so it just makes sense to group up with them to get the stuff distributed that we’re able to collect,” said James Baker, General Manager of Paradise Spas, about partnering with the Salvation Army.

“We want to make sure this thing is heaping full by the time we’re done with this toy drive,” Baker said. Last year Paradise Spas collected eight or nine carloads of donations to the community.

Participate in the Fill the Tub Food and Toy Drive by stopping by Dakota Square Mall in Minot through December 22