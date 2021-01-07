Peak Automotive Shares New Year, New You Sales Event Ideas

The North Dakota Professional Health Program is dedicated to helping healthcare professionals who may have physical or mental health conditions. We got to speak with Board President, Dr. Julie Blehm, who bravely shares her personal story for being involved with the NDPHP.

If you'd like more information about the North Dakota Professional Health Program or their services, or how to refer someone anonymously… Go to NDPHP.ORG and ask for help.National Suicide Prevention Line: 800-273-8255.