MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Holiday Lights on Main is an especially festive place to take your family photos. In its second year, the holiday lights are making a big impact on the community.

Executive Director of the Mandan Progress Organization, Matt Schanandore said, “We’ve already had roughly around 25,000 people go through, which is what we did last year, the entire season. But weather plays a big role in that, but also just the uniqueness of it and the tradition is starting to build in the community is really starting to show as people are coming out and checking out the lights.”

The walk-through snowman has been the most popular display due to it being so well-lit on the inside. There are firepits and hot chocolate on most nights giving families a great opportunity to stroll around and take photos.

“It was just amazing to see that many people downtown Mandan. Going to the lights, checking out the restaurants that were downtown, and just having a really fun time. There was a lot of laughing and giggling and a lot of photos. We actually had, I think, four proposals on Saturday night,” said Schanandore.

The lights turn on nightly at 5 o’clock and turn off at 10 p.m. until January 6th. You can get more information on the Holiday Lights here.