VELVA. ND (KXNET) Putting makeup on every day and actually taking it off can be a chore. There are ways to help with that task and accentuate your look, in a more permanent manner.

Eyeliner sort of started the whole movement of people getting permanent makeup applied to them. Eyebrows followed and have really opened up the permanent makeup market to much more. Many have now found that having permanent makeup is simply easy and less stressful.

“There are women that enjoy having their brows not come off when they come out of the lake or when it’s hot out, they’re working out, they have the luxury of keeping their shape,” said Kristen Bechtold, owner/operator of Bronzed and Bladed. “The phrase “permanent makeup” has an oxymoron to it because, after time, it will fade, you will lose some of your color and your shape. You will need touch-ups.”

Bronzed and Bladed in Velva offers several different options for permanent makeup. They offer microblading, lip blushing, lash line enhancements, and more. Spray tanning is also available, which is where the Bronzed part of the name comes in.

