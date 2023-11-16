BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking to step up your fitness journey before the holidays, you may consider joining the Missouri Valley Family YMCA.

Kara Colon is the Healthy Living Director at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA. She says now is a great time to consider a personal trainer, or small-group training.

“We have one-on-one personal training, or you can do dual personal training with you, a friend or a husband. And then, we also have small-group training classes, which is eight participants only. So, for the personal training if you’re interested, we have the link on our website. Under personal training, you can go and fill out a little form, which gets sent directly to me. I see your wants, your goals, availability, stuff like that, then I match with you a trainer, that has that availability too, that I think you’ll work best with. So, it’s pretty streamlined, just right from our website. We have two new trainers that are looking to fill their schedules, so it’s like immediate scheduling right now. In the past, we’ve been a little short on trainers, so now, we have two that are trying to fill out their schedules. So, you’ll get almost immediate training once you do that.” said Colon.

Although many people are preparing to feast for Thanksgiving, Kara explains why this time of year is a great time to consider training, even over the holidays.

“So, most Americans gain about one pound and a half between October and February, and the majority don’t lose it. So, by getting a personal trainer before the holidays start or during, you have a better chance of 1) staying accountable to your workouts, and then 2) not gaining as much weight or even potentially losing weight before the New Year’s. And then, you’re more likely to stick with your New Year’s resolution of losing weight or gaining muscle, or whatnot, if you’ve kind of already started.” said Colon.