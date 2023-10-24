BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) No matter what color your eyes are, the type of eye shadow you use can make quite a difference. Some eye shadows will change the color of your eyes, some will enhance them, and some might just lighten the color to make your eyes softer.

“Depending on your eye color, you can wear some eye colors to enhance your eye color, said Desirea Earl, Owner of Desirea’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge. “Starting off with blue eyes, if you think of a color wheel, the opposite side of a color wheel is orange. So if you think of more warmer oranges, terracotta colors. Typically, if you have blue eyes, people think that ‘I should wear blue eye shadow’, but that’s not going to enhance your eye color, so you want to think of a contrasting color.”

If you have brown or hazel colored eyes, you are in luck, because most eye shadow colors will work well and make your eyes “pop”.

“If you have deeper brown eyes and want to lighten them, doing soft greens will kind of make your eye color appear a little softer. Hazel can do anything too because what you wear, it’s going to pull out different colors of your eyes.”

Desirae’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge can help you pick the best colors for you. Stop by the shop in Downtown Bismarck or find out more from Desirea’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge online. Follow Desirae’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more.