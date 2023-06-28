KENMARE, ND (KXNET) Pioneer Day is a free all-day celebration for the entire family. The event is held annually on the second Sunday in July at Pioneer Village in Kenmare.

This year’s event starts with a community church service at 9 a.m. followed by lunch. After that, there will be an escape room, mini golf, a scavenger hunt, a log-cutting contest, a raffle, and a steak dinner. There will also be live music and entertainment held throughout the day.

Jessie Veeder is this year’s featured musical act. The Lofgrens are also performing.

Visitors are welcome to take self-guided tours of Pioneer Village all day as well.

Visit the Lake County Historical Society’s Facebook page for updates and more information.