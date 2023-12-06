BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It’s a busy time of year for buying gifts, but it is also a great time to consider managing your future. Bravera Wealth is a division of Bravera Bank and can help individuals and businesses with financial, estate, and investment planning, as well as succession planning for businesses

“Most people don’t want to plan, it’s a hard topic. Sometimes it’s tough decisions to make,” said Pam Andrist, a Senior Wealth Manager at Bravera Wealth. “The thing that we try to focus on is do the planning and not worry about ‘it’s there forever’. The planning has to be flexible and change with you as you go through life.”

Andrist goes on to explain that different life stages require different needs. She said that if you do a little planning upfront when you start your career and family, the planning toward the end is easier.

“If you can start the planning when you’re younger and just get your team in place, of people you can trust and go to to get the planning started, I think it’s just a lot easier on you and your family.”

Bravera Wealth still takes a one-on-one, face-to-face approach to its planning services. The process typically starts with an hour consultation to determine what a client wants or needs. From that meeting, the client is referred to other resources they may need, such as an attorney or an accounting firm. Once those resources are in place, Bravera Wealth helps manage everything, so that when a transition needs to take place, they can handle it for you and your family.

Get more information on Bravera Wealth online. You can contact Pam Andrist directly at 701-837-5042.