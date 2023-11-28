BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) When stressed, a lot of people hold tension in their jaw joint. Some people clench their teeth all night long while sleeping. This can contribute to headaches, neck pain, and other issues.

“The most common thing people come in and say to us is that ‘My jaw is bothering me’ and we have to troubleshoot to figure out what is the cause of your pain,” said Mikaila Davidson, a dental hygienist at Polished Dental.

There are a couple of things that you can do to alleviate jaw pain and tension. Davidson said that you first need to find the spot where the tension is by putting your hands along your jawline, near your cheekbone, and then clench, so you can feel where it tightens up. She adds that a lot of people also have tension in their temples on the sides of their heads. One solution is to gently massage those areas at bedtime, another is to add heat to those spots by using a warm washcloth or heating pad.

Davidson also said that narrowing down the triggers of the tension helps. To do that, she suggests journaling when you feel tension, thinking about the stress you had or the foods you ate throughout the day, especially noting if you felt your jaw get aggravated after eating something specific like gum or something else that requires a lot of chewing.

“If you have gone through all the things, heat, massage, Ibuprofen, and you just feel like it’s a chronic thing for you, it’s not getting better, then definitely come in to see us,” said Davidson. “We do therapeutic Botox, which is really helpful for people, as well as making a night guard or an occlusal plane, a bite splint, that typically fits over your bottom teeth and helps to hold your jaw in a more neutral position while you’re sleeping, so you can’t quite fire up those muscles.”

Visit Polished Dental for more information on dental health.