BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) When you go to the dentist, you know they are going to look at your teeth, but that’s not all that’s important for your oral health. September is National Gum Care Month.

“The gum tissue is kind of what helps support your teeth, obviously your teeth are held in place by bone, but the gum tissue is kind of what fills it in and keeps those teeth stable,” said Mikaila Davidson, a Dental Hygienist at Polished Dental. “If you’re having a lot of inflammation if you’re having signs of gingivitis, it definitely can impact the way the teeth are held in place.”

Gingivitis presents itself as red and inflamed gums. Typically, there will be some bleeding during brushing and they will feel tender.

“Healthy gum tissue should not bleed,” said Davidson.

There are ways to prevent gingivitis and ensure you have healthy gums though. The first thing is to make sure to keep your mouth as clean as possible. Brushing and flossing regularly help with this. Getting regular cleaning at your dental office also helps remove buildup on your teeth.

If you have gingivitis, all hope is not lost. Brushing, flossing, and keeping your teeth and gums clean can stabilize your gums so they can return to normal. Visit your dentist early on, if you think you may have gingivitis so that you can develop a plan to combat any issues that can arise.

“The longer you wait, the more damage will be done,” concludes Davidson. “Being proactive about it will definitely give you your best outcome.”

Get more information from Polished Dental online.