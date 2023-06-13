BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Prairie Recovery Center in Raleigh, N.D. has expanded access to its addiction and mental health programs. The treatment center provides people from all over the upper Midwest with addiction and mental health services. Traditionally, they have provided in-patient services, but have now expanded to provide out-patient services as well. Photo courtesy of Prairie Recovery Center

Due to a growing demand in the state and new legislation, the Prairie Recovery Center now offers transit from the Bismarck-Mandan area to and from its facility. The transportation is available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for out-patient services. There is also a Substance Use Disorder Voucher or a SUD Voucher available. The SUD Voucher assists those who may have not been able to previously afford access to services, due to lack of insurance or other factors.

“Well the SUD Voucher came out a couple sessions ago, as money allocated through the state, for people that needed access, and be able to pick their own provider, but didn’t qualify for Medicaid, didn’t have a third party payer, and so that became their barrier, that’s why we have the problems we have, sometimes we’ve created those barriers. So the SUD voucher has given us an opportunity, and we’re able to be a part of that and give more access to people that have treatment issues, that come to us as the sick of the sickest throughout the state. We’re in a human lives business, and we take it very serious. So the more people we can give the opportunity for change, man, we just embrace it.” said Dave Marion, Business Development Director with the Prairie Recovery Center.

Click here for more information on the Prairie Recovery Center.