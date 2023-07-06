BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Pure Barre offers low-impact, high-intensity workouts that anybody can take part in regardless of age or fitness level. The fitness studio also includes expectant mothers in their classes alongside the non-pregnant participants. They offer modifications for mothers-to-be so they can remain comfortable yet still get the workout they want to get.

Pure Barre is also hosting classes by the water this summer, “Barre on the Water,” will be offered at The Drink in Mandan every third Saturday throughout the summer season. (July 15th, August 19, and September 16th) class starts at 10:00am with a $5 charge. Attendees get to workout and then enjoy a mimosa afterward.

Visit Pure Barre online for class information and more.