Moritz Sport & Marine provides the equipment you need to enjoy outdoors in North Dakota all year round. They are also a sponsor for the CPABLE Telethon that is happening on October 17 on KX News. The local business wanted to jump at the chance to help the community that has supported their business for so long.

“For us to be a part of that is humbling,” said Dustin Melby, Adventure Specialist for Moritz Sport & Marine. “If there is a need in the community and we can be a part of it, this community has been so good to us, we want to be a part of that. For them to do this and be able to fill that financial gap that some of the families are having, we can all rally behind that, let’s do it, we’re in.”

Moritz Sport & Marine offers sales and services for those wanting to get out on water, trails, snow, and ice-covered lakes. With colder months ahead, they provide the service of getting your boat out of the water, changing the oil, winterizing, and storing it so that it will be ready next spring. If you are looking for a new boat, now is the time to look.

“We are sitting on too many boats, the manufacturers have caught up from the past years. We’re ready to get those out and make room for 2024s. That means rebates and some great pricing, we’re also offering five months of no interest, and six months of no payments. It truly is the best time to buy”

For those winter sports enthusiasts, they sell SnoBear, which is essentially a fishing house that looks similar to a minivan that you drive out on the lake to your spot. It then drops down a foot so you are ready to fish without ever needing to get out. These can be equipped with TVs, pizza cookers, and more to make ice fishing extremely comfortable.

Side-by-sides are also available at Moritz. These are popular all year round. They are great for hitting trails, with or without snow, and also can be equipped with a front plow to make clearing snow an easy task.

Learn more about Moritz Sport & Marine here.