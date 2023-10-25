BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You can have the best tires in the world, but it doesn’t matter if they are not aligned correctly. Not only do aligned tires provide a safer drive, but also increase fuel efficiency, provide a smoother ride, and increase tire life.

“The alignment is how the tire sits on the vehicle,” said Jarid Lundeen the Owner of Trusted Tire & Auto. “There’s three different situations we’re looking at. First is caster, it will cause a pull but no tire wear. Then there’s camber. Camber will wear tires, but you won’t feel the pull. Then there is toe, it will cause tire wear and also can cause pull.”

Lundeen recommends getting alignments done yearly or whenever you buy new tires. Trusted Tire includes a free alignment check with all tire purchases. They also stress the importance of alignment to all their customers, so they get the most out of their tires.

Stop by one of their locations in Bismarck or Minot for your alignment check. You can learn more about the services offered by Trusted Tire & Auto and also schedule a service appointment online.