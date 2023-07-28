BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Great Plains Restorative Services offers a variety of services to help people live a more independent life. One of those services is prosthetics.

They primarily see lower extremity amputees who want to be able to move around freely without wheelchairs. Many of these artificial limbs are made with a motor in the knee portion of the prosthetic. This helps patients with the task of walking up stairs or even through the mud with ease.

“In prosthetics, there’s fit, function, and cosmetics,” said Eric Lieux, CPO at Great Plains Restorative Services. “If the limb does not fit appropriately, it doesn’t matter what you put it on. Everything dealing with the prosthesis, dealing with how the prosthesis intimately fits each particular patient and works around their muscle contour and they can function with it. Cosmetics are great, but it is the last thing to look at…function is the fact of getting up and walking.”

