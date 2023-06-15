BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Group fitness classes are perfect for those who want to get into shape, but are not good at doing self-lead workouts. Pure Barre and CycleBar are both all about group classes and encouraging participants to do their best.

In addition to regularly scheduled classes, the two Bismarck fitness businesses are also putting on special events and classes this summer. Barre on the Water, put on by Pure Barre, is a low-impact, high-intensity workout on the patio of The Drink in Mandan. Exercising outside allows you to not only get some natural Vitamin D, but also fresh air, and experience North Dakota’s great summer weather while getting a sweat on. After this particular class, participants are welcome to stay and chat with other people in the class while enjoying a mimosa or other drink by the water.

Pride on 43rd is a collaborative outdoor event put on by Cyclebar and Pure Barre. This class will run through a 30-minute cycle class and then jump into a 30-minute barre class. This a way to experience two great workouts in one while enjoying the outdoors. The event will take place on June 24 at the Schilling Building in north Bismarck.

Pure Barre studio also has a retail also has a variety of clothing and accessories featuring brands like Lululemon, Beyond Yoga, Alo Yoga.

Visit Pure Barre and CycleBar for class schedules and more information.