BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Barre on the Water has been one of the hottest workouts this past summer from Pure Barre. The last session in the series is this Saturday at The Drink in Mandan.

Now that Fall is upon us, they have more in store. On September 30, they will be hosting a free workout class in Kiwanis Park in Bismarck at 10 a.m. This free workout is meant for everybody and any level of fitness. Then on October 8 at 9:30 a.m., they will put on a class at Laughing Sun Brewery. Participants will get to enjoy a free beer after the workout.

