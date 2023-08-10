BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Pure Barre offers fun classes that can get you going on your fitness journey. They offer a variety of classes in the studio, but this summer they are venturing outside for some unique classes.

On August 19, they are hosting a $5 class, Barre on the Water, at The Drink in Mandan which includes the class as well as a beverage and more fun after the workout. On August 20, they will move over to Custer Park in Bismarck for a collaborative class with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. The class will get you a great workout and raise money for the animal rescue. Then on August 27, they will be doing class on the rooftop of Stonehome Brewing with a buffet to follow.

The classes aren’t just for young fitness buffs either. Mary Blumhagen first started working out with a personal trainer while caring for her wheelchair-bound husband who has since deceased. After he passed, she got an invite to check out Pure Barre and has been hooked since.

“I needed a reason to get out of bed in the morning, it was just as much mental as it was physical,” said Blumhagen. “You come and see smiling faces, the peppy music, and the studio is always clean and bright…it made me feel like I could be there and change my attitude.”

“This for me was something I needed to balance out my life.”

Learn more about Pure Barre online and on Facebook.