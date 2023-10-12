BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) From Halloween to a birthday, Pure Barre in Bismarck has a lot to celebrate in the coming weeks.

“It’s amazing, we’ve had quite the twists and turns from the first year, building up the new studio, having COVID, bringing people back into the studio, and now celebrating all the wonderful milestones that people are reaching from 100 classes all the way up to 750,” said Julie Mehlhoff, the owner of Pure Barre in Bismarck.

To celebrate their fifth anniversary they are hosting theme days throughout the first week of November. The fun will include Wacky Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Fiesta Friday, Saturday will be an all-day Birthday Party, and they will end the week with Pajama Sunday.

“All those classes from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are free and open to the public. We ask you to come in, sign up, we’d love to get you registered,” added Mehlhoff.

Before the birthday week comes, though, they have a unique class offering on October 29, Mommy and Movement. During these classes, studio staff will entertain and provide activities, including a costume contest for children aged three to eight in one studio while their parents are doing a Pure Barre Classic workout in another studio. Preregistration is required and can be done here.

Learn more about Pure Barre online and follow them on Facebook.