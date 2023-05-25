BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) May is Small Business Month and the Bismarck-Mandan community is filled with locally-owned businesses to support. Shawn Dillon with Starion Bank stopped by to talk about some of those businesses to consider stopping at. Shawn also highlights the importance of putting your money back into the local community.

Here are some of those local businesses you should consider checking out:

SoleMate Shoes is a local store that features a selection of comfortable yet fashion-forward footwear for women. Located at 1118 ½ N 3rd Street, next to the Uniform Center in the Arrowhead Plaza in Bismarck.

Shawn featured the following shoes:

Think Julia – (Floral) and the Think Julia Flip Flop

Both are great sandals for summer.

Provide support without unpleasant pressure.

Born Lucca

A fresh, fun, and beautifully crafted sandal with a retro twist.

Bueno Naomi

Platform sandal in popular metallic hue.

Jambu

From pool days to seaside getaways this simple water-ready sandal is perfect.

No frills for all-day comfort.

Comes in a ton of colors and patterns.

Archies

Looks like a normal flip flop but offers the same amount of support as an orthopedic shoe.

Butcher Block Meats has been a staple in the community for over 30 years. The Mandan butcher shop offers a wide selection of meats and cheeses as well as some grocery items. Butcher Block Meats has 11 different flavors of brats. The list includes Hawaiian, Pizza, Philly Cheese steak and Sour patch kids. Butcher Block also offers lunch everyday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. including a variety of soup and hot sandwich options.

Eat Thai Cafe is a small, locally owned Thai restaurant in Bismarck. The restaurant prides itself on bringing authentic Thai cuisine to Bismarck-Mandan, with their handcrafted dishes made with fresh ingredients. Eat Thai is open form 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, then from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, give you plenty of time to grab lunch or dinner.