BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Bismarck Cancer Center offers specialized therapy and programs to serve cancer patients in the 701. One of the programs offered at the Bismarck Cancer Center is the REACH program.

REACH stands for Resources, Educate, Advocacy, Care, and Hope. This program was designed to lessen the stress around a cancer patient’s diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Jennifer Matt, the REACH Coordinator, meets with every patient at the Bismarck Cancer Center to provide support for their cancer journey.

“Resources, just want to make sure that someone’s really well supported and they have everything that they need to complete treatment successfully. Educate, answer any questions somebody might have. Advocacy, I’m a patient advocate, so I want to make sure that treatment’s going really well. Care, I share a little about my story and my journey with cancer. And then Hope, my services for counseling are free and available during treatment, but also afterward too. So my role is more to focus on making sure that someone’s emotional health, their mental health, and their spiritual health is healthy too,” said Matt.

“If there is anything we can do to help, to make it a little bit easier, a little less stressful…we want to do that.”

The REACH Program along with many other services is provided free to patients at the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Visit Bismarck Cancer Center online for more information on services and programs, including the REACH Program.