BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Many people look to improve healthy habits in the new year. The Missouri Valley Family YMCA has seen an increase in attendance this month with their $0 joining fee.

“But it’s great because we have a huge facility with lots of different options for people,” said Healthy Living Director, Kara Colon. So it doesn’t always seem super crowded when you’re down there trying to make those new goals.”

New members receive a free orientation when they want to start their journey. During wellness orientation, Colon finds programs the Y offers to fit you in your lifestyle the best. They also offer basic orientation where you work with a fitness associate to just learn the basic machines in the Life Center.

Colon and other YMCA staff are there to help with your goals along their fitness journey.

“I want everybody in our community to feel welcome in there whether your goal is to gain muscle or to lose excess weight or whatnot.”

Learn more about the Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck here and Family Wellness in Mandan here.