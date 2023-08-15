BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Makeup is a way to accentuate your beauty, but using products that don’t irritate your skin and eyes is very important. If not careful, one can develop an ocular infection from their makeup or from wearing fake eyelashes. It is also crucial to clean off your makeup and eyelashes daily to avoid such infections.

“When it comes to eye health, definitely utilize makeup that is very natural”, said Angelina Popovic, O.D. at Shopko Optical. “Make sure not to keep the makeup for an extended period of time, so you are not putting bacteria back into the bottle.”

Popovic also recommends removing all your makeup every day. Using some over-the-counter makeup-removing products aids in ensuring all the makeup is removed. If you do have irritation or suspect an infection, contact your eye doctor immediately.

