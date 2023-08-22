BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) No matter what stage of life you are in, it is important to make sure your belongings are protected. Renter’s insurance is a good option to explore for those kids heading off to college. This policy protects the college student from being financially responsible if something were to happen at their apartment and they are found negligent or at fault. It extends to belongings such as clothing, bed, furniture, computers, and more.

At $12-15 per month, families can’t afford to not get a renter’s policy. If something, like a fire, were to happen, the landlord and their insurance would likely investigate and then come after the renter. If negligence is found, a life-changing amount of money could be owed. The renter’s insurance would then come into play and protect that renter, so the entire amount isn’t out of pocket, and also ensure that their belongings are replaced.

