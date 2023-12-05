BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There is said to be a German tradition to hide a glass pickle ornament in the Christmas Tree, and the person who finds it will have good luck for the rest of the year. Roberts Floral in Bismarck is doing its own version of that tradition with its Annual Pickle Sale that runs through December 9.

The team at Roberts Floral hid pickle coupons around the store with different percentages on them and if you find a coupon, you will get that discount on one regularly priced item. But there is more…

“We also serve fresh pickles,” said Amy Pierce of Roberts Floral.

“Find a pickle, eat a pickle, get a discount,” laughed Laura Ressler.

This time of year, the local florist has Christmas and holiday-styled arrangements. Many of these arrangements focus on greens rather than flowers and tend to last much longer as well. The shop also carries a lot of unique gift items from blankets to statues to pictures that light up.

Get more information from Roberts Floral in Bismarck and order your holiday arrangements here.