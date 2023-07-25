BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Northern Plains Dance is preparing for a rooftop performance. The August 3rd event, held on First International Bank & Trust’s rooftop patio, has become an end-of-the-summer tradition for the local dance studio.

“Rooftop” will feature not only an up-close ballet performance but also a cocktail hour, music by The Jalen Oban Trio, and live paintings by Ali LaRock and Katie Vasbinder. This is a must-attend event for those looking to enjoy great views of the city while supporting local artists.

Learn more about Northern Plains Dance and buy tickets to “Rooftop” here.

Hollis also talked about registration for fall classes which will open up in August! She says do not wait to sign up as classes fill up quick! Head to www.northernplainsdance.org and click the classes tab for more information.