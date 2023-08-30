MINOT, ND (KXNET) Homeowners never want to have to deal with mold, flooding, or fires. But if a disaster does happen, it is best to contact a professional right away.

Servpro is a mitigation company that comes into homes after a disaster of any level. This ranges from a washing machine line breaking causing water across the floor or a fire causing damage to a part of your home.

“We will help the customer figure out if items can be cleaned and restored”, said Wendy Larson, General Manager at Servpro. “And it is amazing how many things can be cleaned and can be restored, even photos, papers, and things that people think are damaged beyond repair. It’s amazing what we can do to take that right back to what it was before. We will help take care of all of the smoke smell in your home and take out all the things that are damaged.”

Learn more about Servpro of Minot here and Servpro of Bismarck here.