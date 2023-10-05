BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Take in some fitness, food, and shopping this weekend at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck. Shop. Sip. Stretch. is taking place on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the mall. There will be special promotions from many of the stores and activities throughout the common areas of the mall.

“This is the sixth year we have been doing it, so it has gotten bigger and better every year,” Mikalah Auer, Marketing Director for Kirkwood Mall. “It’s just basically just a morning of pampering and checking out all the awesome stores at the mall. We have Verge Fitness on our property, so they are doing a fitness class. It’s a body balance class, it’s a mix of pilates and tai chi, something that is great for all ages, all body types. That starts at 9:15 in the JCPenny court.”

The first 200 participants will receive a swag bag at 10 a.m. The bags will include a tumbler that gets you a free bloody mary of mimosa at Lucky’s 13 Pub, a $10 gift card, hand sanitizer, coupons, and more.

Get more information on Shop. Sip. Stretch. here. Follow Kirkwood Mall on Instagram and Facebook for updates.